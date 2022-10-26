Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.25. 13,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 7,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

