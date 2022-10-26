Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Investar to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Investar Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $216.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.47. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
Investar Company Profile
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
Further Reading
