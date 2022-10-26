Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Investar to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Investar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $216.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.47. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 14.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

