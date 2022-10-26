IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. 878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.
In other IQ Real Return ETF news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.
