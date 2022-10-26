iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 95,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

