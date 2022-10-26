iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 43,367 shares.The stock last traded at $111.36 and had previously closed at $109.71.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.71.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $12,867,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.