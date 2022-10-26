iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $22,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.