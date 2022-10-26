iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This is an increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Stock Performance

CMR remained flat at C$50.12 on Tuesday. 62,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,122. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 12-month low of C$49.98 and a 12-month high of C$50.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.03.

