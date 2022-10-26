iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 48.6% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $286,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IVV traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

