Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 701 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 453.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amkor Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on AMKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 7.09%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

