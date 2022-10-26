Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $279.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.