Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.43.

Shares of BLK opened at $635.94 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

