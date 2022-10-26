Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 132.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TME stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.86.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

