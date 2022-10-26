Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 84,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,260,000 after acquiring an additional 67,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $249.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

