Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 657 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,869,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,255,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 4.1 %

NUS opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $560.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.