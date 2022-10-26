Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Takes $97,000 Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $1,907,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $29,014.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,222,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $73,330.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

