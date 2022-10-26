Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 37,749 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $20,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 103.5% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

