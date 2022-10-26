Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 974,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,236 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18.

