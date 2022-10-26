Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,057 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,555,000 after buying an additional 989,073 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after buying an additional 791,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after buying an additional 740,778 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 696,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after buying an additional 692,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

NYSE MMC opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

