JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target to GBX 2,660

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($31.90) to GBX 2,660 ($32.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BLWYF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,273.00.

Shares of BLWYF stock remained flat at $18.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. Bellway has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

