Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Up 0.4%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €23.70 ($24.18) and last traded at €23.44 ($23.92). Approximately 57,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.34 ($23.82).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

