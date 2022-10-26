Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.425-1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.69 EPS.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. 5,128,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.41.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Juniper Networks by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.