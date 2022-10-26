Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Up 2.3%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.88. 261,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 427,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Kaleyra ( NYSEAMERICAN:KLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.41 million. Analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 25,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,920.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,299 shares in the company, valued at $595,627.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $67,225.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,247.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 25,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,920.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 389,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,627.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $160,639 over the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kaleyra by 52.5% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 851,394 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 87.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 774,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 1,528.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 299,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 197.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 237,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 157,568 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

