Keep Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $106.79 million and $1.33 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003049 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,979.45 or 0.29763901 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000452 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011625 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
