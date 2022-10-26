KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Exelon in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

