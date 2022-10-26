KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 12,242.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after buying an additional 1,834,961 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 183.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,982,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.7 %

KEY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 145,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,012,626. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

