Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.62-4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. Kilroy Realty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.62-$4.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.08.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE:KRC traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,545. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

