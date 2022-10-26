Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NYSE KMB opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

