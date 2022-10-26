Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $27.96. Approximately 228,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 145,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.