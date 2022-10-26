KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.05

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.05 and last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 20825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
KP Tissue Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$100.80 million and a PE ratio of 92.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.67.
KP Tissue Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 654.55%.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
Featured Articles
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.