Laboratory Co. of America (LH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America has set its FY22 guidance at $19.00-21.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $19.00-$21.25 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $228.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.32. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

