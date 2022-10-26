Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Trading Down 7.1%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 34,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 41,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Laird Superfood Stock Down 7.6 %
The company has a market cap of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laird Superfood
Laird Superfood Company Profile
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
Further Reading
