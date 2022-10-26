Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Trading Down 7.1%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 34,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 41,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 304.9% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 166,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 128.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

