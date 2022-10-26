Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Shares Down 17.4%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 17.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 200,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 48,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Latin Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

Latin Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.