LGT Group Foundation Cuts Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,945 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

