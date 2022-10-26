LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

