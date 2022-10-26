LGT Group Foundation Sells 12,771 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

