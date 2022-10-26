LGT Group Foundation Sells 932,174 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932,174 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $110,137,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,977,000 after acquiring an additional 798,779 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,577,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 76,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4,092.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUR opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $11.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

