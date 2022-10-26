Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Trading Down 4.1%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 36,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Logiq Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

