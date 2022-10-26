Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. 38,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,516. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $443.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 6,200 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,094. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 87.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 18.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

