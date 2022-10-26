Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Tops $34.00

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for $34.00 or 0.00163767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $624,966.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

