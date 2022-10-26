Manifold Finance (FOLD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $516,500.00

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $516,500.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $32.34 or 0.00160129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,979.45 or 0.29763901 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

