Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,644. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.