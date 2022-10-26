Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) is CKW Financial Group’s 10th Largest Position

CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Matson comprises about 0.4% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group owned approximately 0.08% of Matson worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 535.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after buying an additional 397,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,830,000 after buying an additional 204,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 109.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $399,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,357.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $399,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,373 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MATX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,613. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 30.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

