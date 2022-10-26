Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock Position Lifted by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Matson makes up about 0.4% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CKW Financial Group owned approximately 0.08% of Matson worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 80.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,250 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,373. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Trading Up 1.8 %

MATX stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.83. 8,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.