MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Stock Up 3.3 %

MNOV stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova



MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Stories

