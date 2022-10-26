Metis Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $33.34 Billion (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metis has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $1.09 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metis Profile

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

