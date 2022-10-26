Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 318,677 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.30% of Microchip Technology worth $95,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,856. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.