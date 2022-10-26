Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $144.59 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $144.59 or 0.00715431 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $73.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,209.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00279139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00123191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.00561745 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00237077 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00266064 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,192,195 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.