Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.22. Moody’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.20-$8.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $4.84 on Wednesday, hitting $262.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.