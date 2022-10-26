Moonbeam Price Down 2.9% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $197.73 million and $9.40 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00083158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00059737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00025111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007626 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,040,376,904 coins and its circulating supply is 424,657,302 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

