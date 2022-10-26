MSCI Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

MSCI has increased its dividend by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. MSCI has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSCI to earn $12.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

MSCI stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.08. 2,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,325. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.86. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $513.00 to $423.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.75.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MSCI by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

